Former West Virginia State Senator Sue Cline dies at 75

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) shared in a press release on Wednesday that former Republican West Virginia senator Sue Cline has died. Officials say she was 75 years old.

“I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” said Baldwin. “On behalf of our Democratic caucus, we express our sincere condolences to Sue’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Baldwin says she was a “fierce” advocate for her region.

“Sue Cline embodied and personified the true essence of a dedicated public servant. She represented the citizens of Wyoming, Raleigh, and McDowell counties with fever, passion, and love. Her contributions to progress and opportunity in West Virginia were total and complete. Her most endearing trait was an enthusiastic, yet quiet faith in God. It is her faith that gives comfort to all who loved and respected Senator Cline that she is now with her heavenly Father,” Former Senate President Mitch Carmichael said.