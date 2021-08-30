From Drugs to Counselor: One woman turns her life around

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—In Segment 2, Mark Curtis and recently-retired Judge Will Thompson from Boone County talk about Chelsea Carter, who was addicted to drugs as a teenager. She got arrested and sent to jail but has since turned her life around for the better. She later got clean, got her bachelor’s and master’s degree in counseling, and is now the head of Better Futures at Boone Memorial Hospital.
