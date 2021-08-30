Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

From Drugs to Counselor: One woman turns her life around

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—In Segment 2, Mark Curtis and recently-retired Judge Will Thompson from Boone County talk about Chelsea Carter, who was addicted to drugs as a teenager. She got arrested and sent to jail but has since turned her life around for the better. She later got clean, got her bachelor’s and master’s degree in counseling, and is now the head of Better Futures at Boone Memorial Hospital. 

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS