Gayle Manchin becomes first West Virginian to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Gayle Manchin, new co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) thirteenth federal co-chair, talks with hosts Mark Curtis about what ARC is about and how it began after former President John F. Kennedy visited West Virginia.
Manchin was the former First-Lady of West Virginia, former President of the Board of Education, and is currently the first ARC federal co-chair from West Virginia.
