Gayle Manchin, Corridor H, Reta Mays, and Suddenlink on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

Gayle Manchin becomes first West Virginian to co-chair Appalachian Regional Commission

In Segment 1, Gayle Manchin, new co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) thirteenth federal co-chair, talks with hosts Mark Curtis about what ARC is about and how it began after former President John F. Kennedy visited West Virginia.

Manchin was the former First-Lady of West Virginia, former President of the Board of Education, and is currently the first ARC federal co-chair from West Virginia.

How Corridor H may lead to more tourism in West Virginia

In Segment 2, Gayle Manchin discusses how the Appalachian Regional Commission is assisting with the construction of Route 48, commonly known as Corridor H, and the significance of the route.

Corridor H would extend from Interstate 79 (I-79) in Weston, West Virginia, eastward across the crest of the Allegheny Mountains to I-81 in Strasburg, Virginia. Doing so would shorten the trip to Washington D.C. by an estimated one hour and allow tourism to flourish in West Virginia with tourists from Washington D.C.

Victims’ families’ attorney discusses Reta Mays’ sentencing

In Segment 3, West Virginia Attorney Tony O’Dell talks about the recent sentencing of Reta Mays, a fraudulent nursing assistant, who confessed to using insulin to murder seven elderly patients at the Clarksburg Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center.

Mays was sentenced to serve seven consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years for an eighth victim she tried to kill, on Tuesday, May 11.

O’Dell talks about what the families want out of their lawsuit against the VAMC.

Suddenlink to submit improvement plan for West Virginia customers

In Segment 4, Charlotte Lane, the Public Service Commission Chair, discusses the letter she wrote to the heads of Suddenlink, requesting for them to submit a plan by Monday, June 7. The plan should detail what the company will fix to address common complaints West Virginia customers have, such as bills not being posted promptly, cut-offs being done in an untimely way and excessive 911 fees being charged to customers.

Lane also says she wants to see plans for a Suddenlink Customer Call Center in West Virginia. There are no call centers in the Mountain State at this time. She also wants the company to properly train technicians who can fix the problems many customers call about.

Suddenlink has 350,000 customers in 31 West Virginia counties.

