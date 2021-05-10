Getting ready for COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-to-15 year-olds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer, talks about the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force (JIATF) and how they are getting ready for the anticipated announcement that 12-to-15-year-olds can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amjad says with the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19, it’s more now important to have kids vaccinated now, and the availability to get the vaccine will also expand to middle schools.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.