May 17 2021

Getting ready for COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-to-15 year-olds

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer, talks about the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force (JIATF) and how they are getting ready for the anticipated announcement that 12-to-15-year-olds can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amjad says with the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19, it’s more now important to have kids vaccinated now, and the availability to get the vaccine will also expand to middle schools.

