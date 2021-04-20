Gov. Justice speaks out about his personal income tax bill being rejected

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declined an interview to discuss his personal state income tax elimination proposal.
Over the last week, the governor spoke out about its rejections during his COVID-19 press briefing, especially while discussing a new remote worker program to attract new residents to the Mountain State.
