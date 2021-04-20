Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Justice speaks out about his personal income tax bill being rejected

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declined an interview to discuss his personal state income tax elimination proposal.

Over the last week, the governor spoke out about its rejections during his COVID-19 press briefing, especially while discussing a new remote worker program to attract new residents to the Mountain State.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS