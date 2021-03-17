Gov. Justice’s tax plan: What will it mean for West Virginians and the sales tax?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Jim Justice joins us to discuss his tax plan. The goal of that plan is to eventually phase out the state’s income tax beginning with a 60% cut next year and then gradually phasing out over the next three years. The plan would also mean raising the state’s sales tax from 6% to 7.9% to make up for the lost income tax revenue. West Virginia would then have the highest sales tax of any state in the country.

The governor says even with increases to other taxes, the plan would put money in the pockets of every West Virginian as well as bringing people to the state, increasing wages and increasing home values.

Critics, however, worry raising the sales tax would put the burden of the sales tax on middle and lower class income households. Justice says the concern is “totally backwards,” and the tax increase would not create this issue.

For more information on Justice’s tax plan, visit the governor’s website.