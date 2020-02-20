Greyhound Racing, VA Deaths Investigation, & the Schools for the Deaf and Blind

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, guests talk with us about the impact of greyhound racing on West Virginia’s economy, the ongoing investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

Sen. William Ihlenfeld on greyhound racing, why VA Medical Center investigation has taken so much time

In segment 1, Democratic Senator William Ihlenfeld talks about why the investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is taking so much time, and tells us why the loss of greyhound racing would be devastating to the area.

Sen. Ryan Weld discusses bills in the legislature, VA investigation

In segment 2, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, a veteran and an attorney, shares his thoughts on the VA investigation, the impact of greyhound racing on the Mountain state, and the Tim Tebow bill.

Sen Mike Romano on intermediate court of appeals, Tim Tebow bill

In segment 3, Democratic Senator Mike Romano talks about the intermediate court of appeals, the Tim Tebow bill, and why his opinion has changed on greyhound racing.

Del. Ruth Rowan highlights Deaf Awareness Day at WV State Capitol

In segment 4, Republican Delegate Ruth Rowan tells us all about the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, highlighting the student performance at the WV State Capitol for Deaf Awareness Day.

