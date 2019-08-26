Gun Law Reform in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – With gun control and gun law reform re-entering the national consciousness, on this week’s episode we take a look at how that impacts the Mountain State.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Sen. Manchin talks gun law reform, background checks, & loophole

Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) talks about gun law reform, expanded background checks, and closing loopholes.

Del. Butler concerned about call for gun law reform

State Delegate Jim Butler (R-Mason) shares his concerns about the call for gun law reform.

Moms Demand Action calls for gun law reform

Dee Price Childers, from Moms Demand Action, calls for gun law reform, red flag laws, and loophole closings.

Attorney representing Blackjewel miners talks court case

Mark Curtis talk to Sam Petsonk, an attorney representing some of the miners that did not get paid when Blackjewel went under.