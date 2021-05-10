The most important health-related political issues in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, medical officials discuss the various health-related issues in West Virginia, including negotiating drug prices, the latest news in the COVID-19 pandemic and how patients can apply for medical cannabis I.Ds.

What political issues currently affect West Virginia citizens?

In Segment 1, Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, talks about key political issues that affect citizens of the Mountain State, including the Reclaim Act, For the People Act, and Medicare.

For more information, you can visit the official WV Citizen Action Group website.

The new common COVID-19 variant in WV

In Segment 2, Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in West Virginia, discusses the latest coronavirus news in the Mountain State, such as how the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 is becoming the most common variant of the United States and in West Virginia.

According to Marsh, The U.K. variant is 50% more infectious and lethal, along with a higher chance for children to get it, which is the state’s focus on vaccinations have switched toward getting them vaccinated.

Getting ready for COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-to-15 year-olds

In Segment 3, Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer, talks about the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force (JIATF) and how they are getting ready for the anticipated announcement that 12-to-15-year-olds can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amjad says with the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19, it’s more important to have kids vaccinated now, and the availability to get the vaccine will also expand to middle schools.

What you need to know about medical cannabis in West Virginia

In Segment 4, Rusty Williams, a patient advocate on the WV Medical Cannabis Advisory Board, discusses how the Department of Health and Human Resources has opened applications for patients to receive a medical cannabis I.D. card, which is needed to purchase medical marijuana.

Patients who qualify to receive an I.D. card must have one of these conditions:

Cancer

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Parkinson’s Disease

Neurological problems

Chronic pain

