‘Help the people out’: Delegate shares thoughts on how $667M should be spent in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Delegate Jim Barack (D) Kanawha County discusses how state delegates will help Gov. Jim Justice (R) divide the $667 million of the American Relief Plan money.

Barack says there will be more COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. “We need to do is help the people out,” said Barrack. “I think our community health centers should get a nice chunk of that [money] because they take care of the health of the people in the poorer communities. They’re the ones that are suffering the most from COVID.”

Barack also says the money should also go into helping businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 because the money goes right back into the community.

