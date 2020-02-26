Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers talks foster care reform bill

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) talks about some of the accomplishments at the Capitol so far, including the approval of bills that aren’t necessarily headliners, but do impact daily life. She also gives us insight into how FRMC closing could impact the Mountain state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events