House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers talks foster care reform bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) talks about some of the accomplishments at the Capitol so far, including the approval of bills that aren’t necessarily headliners, but do impact daily life. She also gives us insight into how FRMC closing could impact the Mountain state.

