House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers talks foster care reform bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, House Majority Leader Del. Amy Summers (R-Taylor) talks about some of the accomplishments at the Capitol so far, including the approval of bills that aren’t necessarily headliners, but do impact daily life. She also gives us insight into how FRMC closing could impact the Mountain state.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Fairmont Regional Medical Center Closure, Tax Plan, & Accomplishments at the Capitol
- Trump addresses nation on Coronavirus fears
- Busy ‘Crossover Day’ at West Virginia Legislature
- Local cops raid wrong home
- Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors
- Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu
- Coronavirus test pending for one northern Virginia resident, no confirmed cases
- Huntington woman indicted in WV’s largest elderly fraud scam
- Chapmanville students wins trip to space camp
- New videos help train Ohio schools to use threat assessment