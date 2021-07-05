How a recent Supreme Court ruling protects student-athletes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Charleston Attorney Rusty Webb discusses the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding NCAA Athletes.

He says The NCAA is being challenged on benefits. This particular one relates to educational benefits and whether you can limit educational benefits for student-athletes.

The Supreme Court ruling protects student-athletes’ educational benefits, such as allowing them to attend school after their eligibility is gone, along with adding graduate school, tutoring, study abroad, and anything else education-related.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.