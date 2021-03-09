How are pandemic restrictions affecting public access to WV’s legislature?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Josh Sword, president of the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations of West Virginia, joins us to discuss the lack of access the public has to the state legislature due to the pandemic. Sword says, given pandemic restrictions, the organization is not asking that the doors be opened completely, but that the legislature allow a restricted number of people to where socially distancing is still possible so the public can still discuss bills with the legislators.

He also tells us that with closed doors, audio-only streams and no public discussion, the legislature could pass bills that end up having a negative impact on working families in the Mountain State. Sword says the organization has sent a letter to the legislature, and if they do not receive a response they could consider a legal challenge.