How do we solve West Virginia’s hunger problem?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Caitlin Cook, Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at Mountaineer Food Bank, discusses food insecurity in West Virginia and how a bipartisan group may be the solution to solving the problem.

According to Cook, 1 in 5 children in West Virginia goes to school without a meal in their stomachs.

Recently, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) created a working group to deal with food insecurity. It’s a bipartisan group of republicans and democrats.

Cook says this group is “…an amazing opportunity for the state and the people.” Cook explains that hunger is the root of many issues within West Virginia, such as unemployment and substance abuse disorder. “I am also hopeful out of this working group that we can get things like community food hubs that provide the holistic approach. We can strengthen the safety like snap that do a better job at feeding people than the food bank.”

