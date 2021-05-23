How do you power your home? The latest on WV energy policy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, Del. Josh Higginbotham (R) Putnam joins Mark Curtis discussing the latest on energy policy.

Higginbotham sponsored a bill that dictates what municipalities can do in terms of energy procurement. He says that cities and towns are prohibiting a free market and capitalism in their city markets across the county.

The bill would not allow towns, municipalities or cities to ban energy sources. “these are consumers who want to buy energy just like they want to buy a particular type of drink or food or clothing or car,” said Higginbotham.

