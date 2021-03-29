How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the state’s opioid crisis?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chelsea Carter, program coordinator and therapist for Brighter Futures located at Boone Memorial Hospital, tells us about the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the state’s problems with substance abuse.

Carter herself is in recovery from substance use disorder. After getting out of jail, Carter was able to get her criminal record expunged and has now been sober for 12 years. She has also gone on to get her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in counseling. Now, she is helping others struggling with substance use disorder.

She tells us the pandemic has affected people on “enormous levels” and that the state is up 40% in the opioid crisis, including an opioid death rate that has jumped 25%. Carter says in-person meetings are a lifeline for those struggling but with the pandemic, people were feeling more isolated even with virtual meetings and unable to get help. She says her workplace is now doing in-person meetings and counseling again.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorder, please contact:

HELP4WV at help4wv.com, or call/text 844-435-7498

Brighter Futures in Boone County at 304-369-7876

Drug Helpline: online or by calling 1-844-289-0879.