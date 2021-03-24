How stimulus money will be spent in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey (R) explains how the state will spend stimulus money in the Mountain State and address fraudulent unemployment claims in the state.

In the interest of transparency, McCuskey says the state auditor’s office is making sure every dollar that goes to the counties and cities is accounted for. The office has also created processes by which the counties and cities can pool their money together to tackle large-scale infrastructure projects such as high-speed internet and road repairs.

McCuskey also says the state auditor’s office is helping WorkForce West Virginia as they continue to receive “tens of thousands” of fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits. Most of the claims are being filed by people out of state, or even from foreign countries.

