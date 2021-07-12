How the American Families Plan can improve 90% of West Virginian kids’ lives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Congress is returning to Washington on Monday, July 12, and Seth DiStefano, the Policy Outreach Director at the West Virginia Center of Budget and Policy, discusses why Congress should prioritize the American Families Plan.

In July, families with children will begin to see checks as part of the refundable tax credit passed earlier in 2021. According to White House officials, “The American Families Plan will extend key tax cuts in the American Rescue Plan that benefit lower- and middle-income workers and families, including the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.”

DiStefano says these checks can help improve the lives of 90% of West Virginian kids.

