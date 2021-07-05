How the infrastructure bill will reconnect West Virginia to the United States

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks about the infrastructure bill. Manchin is in the bipartisan group.

He said the $1.2 trillion investment will go into repairing bridges, making the Cardinal Rail system ready for daily use, expanding broadband, installing charging stations for electric vehicles and upgrading lead pipes, water and airports systems.

Manchin also said he voted yes for the “For the People” Act to pass through procedurally because he had a “guarantee” that the alternate bill he wrote up would get done based on West Virginia Code and Law.

