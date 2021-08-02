How the TBT brought an economic boom to Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Tim Brady, President and CEO of the Charleston Visitor and Convention Bureau, explains the economic boom Charleston is experiencing after COVID-19 guidelines loosened across West Virginia.
Brady talks about The Basketball Tournament (TBT) that was recently in town and brought an estimated $8.6 million in economic impact with 16 teams plus their fan bases all here staying in hotels, eating, shopping, buying gas—all of the things that you do when you are visiting a city for an extended time.
