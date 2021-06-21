How to make people stay in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Delegate Dana Ferrell (R) Kanawha County makes his first appearance on Inside West Virginia Politics and discusses economic development possibilities in West Virginia after an AP article was published saying West Virginia had gone down population-wise. He also discusses his association with Phillips Global, a company that says they have 150 jobs available in Beckley, WV.
