How would increasing West Virginia’s sales tax impact small businesses?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Jared Walczak, vice president for state projects for the Tax Foundation, joins us from Washington, D.C. to discuss the proposed tax reforms in the Mountain State. The nonpartisan organization works independently to evaluate tax policy and then renders its verdict.

Walczak says it’s great West Virginia is having discussions about making the state more competitive, and that Governor Jim Justice “rightly recognizes” that the state’s income tax should be part of that conversation.

However, he says the foundation is concerned that the current plan shifts a lot of the burden to alleviate the state’s income tax to small businesses. He says the established local taxes on top of the state sales tax could also make the rate higher than the proposed 7.9% in some cases. He also called the proposed advertising tax a “bad idea” because it could cause “strange disparities” between West Virginia businesses and their out-of-state competitors.

For more information, visit www.taxfoundation.org.