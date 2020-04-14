Imam Abdussalam on Ramadan and how inability to meet in-person effects sense of community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Imam Nasir Abdussalam from the Islamic Association of West Virginia tells us the significance of Ramadan in the Islamic faith, what it entails, and why they do it, as well as why the first day changes by year.
He also tells us how not being able to meet in person is affecting their sense of community.
