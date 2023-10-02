CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics we take a break from politics as our host Mark Curtis sits down our guests to discuss a new documentary premiering across the Mountain State this week, fundraising for Parkinson’s disease research and the annual West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame induction.

We start out our show with Dr. Ayne Amjad talking about the new documentary “Impossible Town,” which looks at chemical contamination in the West Virginia Town of Minden. The town’s issues have been going on for decades due to a chemical with cancer-causing PCBs contaminating the water and soil.

In our second segment, we continue our look into “Impossible Town,” with the documentary’s co-producers, Scott Faris and Meg Griffiths. We’ll hear from Faris and Griffiths about putting the film together and its importance in bringing awareness to the deadly contamination issues the people of Minden face.

For segment three, Mark sits down with George Manahan to discuss and the annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research events, which take place Saturday, Oct. 7 in Charleston and Saturday, Oct. 14 in Huntington. Manahan says everyone is welcome to register for the event, which raises money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation to raise money for research on Parkinson’s disease. Manahan also discusses a bill in Congress that could help expand rural healthcare, which would also impact healthcare treatment for Parkinson’s and similar diseases in rural communities.

In our final segment, this weeks, we talk to West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame board member Tom Restler about the 2023 Hall of Fame induction coming up Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Museum of Radio & Technology in Huntington. This year’s inductees include founding member of the Mountaineer Sports Network Mike Parsons, WVRC Media’s Joe Parsons, Broadcast Attorney and Engineer Tom Taggart, V100 Radio’s morning team Steve Bishop and Jenny Murray, and posthumously Radio DJ Jay Jarrell.