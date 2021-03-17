Increasing the sales tax: Would West Virginia be competitive in businesses?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts says the chamber is still evaluating the governor’s tax plan. The chamber is looking at the lengthy Senate bill to find any nuances and reading the 77-page analysis of what the bill would say.

According to Roberts, the chamber has long said they want the state to be competitive in all areas, including tax, which he says should also include examining the income tax. Roberts says West Virginia has a higher personal income tax than any of the surrounding states.

He also says the chamber is concerned about the possibility of raising the state’s sales tax because more than half of the population lives in a border county and could start shopping in their neighboring states to avoid the high tax.

