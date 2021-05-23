Infrastructure Bill, American Rescue Plan and Energy Policy on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, host Mark Curtis discusses several topics of interest in the Mountain State, including President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, the state’s plans for the American Rescue Plan money, and how customers should be allowed to decide their source of energy.

‘We’re giving it the old college try’ Sen. Capito discusses President Biden’s infrastructure bill

In Segment 1, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is the Republican lead for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill and how they are trying to aim for bipartisanship on the bill.

“We’re giving it the old college try,” said Sen. Capito.

While Biden wants to spend $2.3 trillion on the bill, Republicans, including Capito, want to spend $568 million. Capito says the infrastructure bill should only include roads, bridges, water, airports, rails and broadband. While Biden agrees with this, he’s also added several social infrastructures such as Medicaid, home health, building schools and homes.

Capito discusses Reta Mays sentencing and $300M from infrastructure bill

In Segment 2, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) discusses the Reta Mays sentencing and how the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg failed the victims and their families.

Capito also discusses the $300 million West Virginia will receive as part of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure bill. The money will go towards expanding broadband, maximizing the United State Department of Agriculture and Appalachian Regional Commission programs,

‘Help the people out’: Delegate shares thoughts on how $667M should be spent in WV

In Segment 3, Delegate Jim Barack (D) Kanawha County discusses how state delegates will help Gov. Jim Justice (R) divide the $667 million of the American Relief Plan money.

Barack says there will be more COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. “We need to do is help the people out,” said Barrack. “I think our community health centers should get a nice chunk of that [money] because they take care of the health of the people in the poorer communities. They’re the ones that are suffering the most from COVID.”

Barack also says the money should also go into helping businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 because the money goes right back into the community.

How do you power your home? The latest on WV energy policy

In Segment 4, Del. Josh Higginbotham (R) Putnam joins Mark Curtis discussing the latest on energy policy.

Higginbotham sponsored a bill that dictates what municipalities can do in terms of energy procurement. He says that cities and towns are prohibiting a free market and capitalism in their city markets across the county.

The bill would not allow towns, municipalities or cities to ban energy sources. “these are consumers who want to buy energy just like they want to buy a particular type of drink or food or clothing or car,” said Higginbotham.

