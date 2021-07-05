Infrastructure bill, Equality Act, NCAA ruling and Sherri Young’s departure on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, host Mark Curtis talks to guests about a variety of topics, including the latest on the infrasture bill, the Equality Act, the recent Supreme Court Ruling to protect college student-athletes, and Sherri Young’s recent announcement.

How the infrastructure bill will reconnect West Virginia to the United States

In Segment 1, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks about the infrastructure bill. Manchin is in the bipartisan group.

He said the $1.2 trillion investment will go into repairing bridges, making the Cardinal Rail system ready for daily use, expanding broadband, installing charging stations for electric vehicles and upgrading lead pipes, water and airports systems.

Manchin also said he voted yes for the “For the People” Act to pass through procedurally because he had a “guarantee” that the alternate bill he wrote up would get done based on West Virginia Code and Law.

What will the Equality Act do?

In Segment 2, Andrew Schneider, the Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia, discusses the Federal Equality Act and the possible vote on it in both houses of Congress before the end of the summer.

The Equality Act will update the federal civil rights act of 1964. It clarifies the Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County and protects LGBTQ+ people from discrimination regarding housing, employment, and public spaces. The Equal Rights Act of 1964 focused more on race and gender, and the update will include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Schneider says. despite this being a nonpartisan issue, there is bipartisan support. 68% of Republicans, 85% of Independents and 95% of Democrats nationwide support the act.

How a recent Supreme Court ruling protects student-athletes

In Segment 3, Charleston Attorney Rusty Webb discusses the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding NCAA Athletes.

He says The NCAA is being challenged on benefits. This particular one relates to educational benefits and whether you can limit educational benefits for student-athletes.

The Supreme Court ruling protects student-athletes’ educational benefits, such as allowing them to attend school after their eligibility is gone, along with adding graduate school, tutoring, study abroad, and anything else education-related.

Dr. Young discusses her departure from Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

In Segment 4, Dr. Sherri Young, D.O., FAAFP, Executive Director and Chief Health Officer, discusses her departure from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young says she will be going to the Charleston Area Medical Center, part of the West Virginia Health Network.

