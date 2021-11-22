Infrastructure, January 6 Commission and the West Virginia Republican Labor Caucus on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss what our host, Mark Curtis, calls, “the biggest piece of legislation in the land,” the infrastructure bill which passed the House of Representatives on Nov. 19, 2021. We also talk about the January 6 commission and the turmoil it is causing.

In Segment One, we are joined by Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) to discuss his objection to the infrastructure bill and the January 6 commission. Representative David McKinley (R-WV) joins us in Segment Two to talk about his thoughts on the infrastructure bill and his support for the January 6 commission.

In Segment Three, State Senator Richard Lindsay (D) from Kanawha County talks about the Build Back Better plan and what it means for West Virginia.

In Segment Four, we talk to Delegate Evan Worrell (R) from Cabell County to talk about his effort to launch a West Virginia Republican Labor Caucus, which is to be used to support labor organizations and apprenticeships in the Mountain State.