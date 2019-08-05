Inside West Virginia Politics at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree

On this week’s episode, Inside West Virginia Politics takes a trip to the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, which is only the 24th in history and 2nd in the U.S.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Chief Executive of the Scouts of America talks importance of World Jamboree

Mike Surbaugh, Chief Executive of the Scouts of America, talks about the importance of the World Scout Jamboree and it’s impact it has on the scouts.

Astronaut/Eagle Scout, Col. Fossum talks how scouting impacted him

Astronaut and Eagle Scout, Col. Mike Fossum talks about how scouting impacted his life and his guided him to a path of being an astronaut.

Gen. Hoyer talks National Guard & making sure Jamboree runs smoothly

Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer talks about what the National Guard is doing to make sure the Jamboree runs smoothly. He also talks about how scouting is great for turning kids into leaders for the future.

Scottish Scouts Owen & Jack talk Jamboree and Sing “Country Roads”

Owen Reid and Jack Sharp, Scouts from Scotland, talk about what the World Scout Jamboree has been like for them, and they even sing a little “Country Roads.”