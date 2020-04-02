Inside West Virginia Politics: COVID-19 Impact on Voting, Finances, & the Homeless

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we continue our coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Mountain State. Our guests branch out beyond the basics to tell you about the impact the virus has on the homeless, politics, voting, and even finances.

Dr. Young on COVID-19 in Kanawha County

In segment 1, Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department gives us the most recent total of confirmed cases in Kanawha County (accurate as of Thursday morning, which is when this show is recorded; check the Health Department’s website for updated numbers), and explains why there are discrepancies between COVID-19 statistics on county heath department websites and the statistics on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website. She also says it is our responsibility to stay away from others and implement social distancing, and that we should all pay attention to trends and take this seriously even while our numbers seem low.

Dr. Settle on West Virginia Health Right’s role during the pandemic

In segment 2, Dr. Angie Settle, Chief Executive Officer of West Virginia Health Right, breaks down for us who the organization treats and why it is especially important during this pandemic, when collateral damage is bringing even more people through its doors. She also tells us that because of coronavirus needs, the supplies the organization typically gets free and quickly are now delayed and paid for, so any and all donations are welcome.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner on COVID-19’s impact on politics

In segment 3, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner tells us how politics have been impacted by COVID-19, including the need for poll workers, why officials are predicting absentee voter numbers to skyrocket — and why they’re actually the ones urging people to take advantage of the absentee ballots in the first place.

Financial adviser John Burdette breaks down impact of coronavirus on stock market

In segment 4, John Burdette, financial adviser with Fourth Avenue Financial LLC, breaks down the impact of coronavirus on the stock market, telling us that no one can truly predict the exact day it is going to plummet or rise. He says it is important for us to evaluate our long- and short-term goals to figure out the plan that best suits our needs. For example, investing might be ideal for someone wanting to gain money in the long run, but not necessarily for people who need the money within the next couple years.

