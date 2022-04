CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren have their semiannual interfaith show with faith leaders from across the Mountain State.

Amanda Barren sits down with Father Chapin, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, to discuss Easter in Segment One.

In Segment Two, Amanda talks to Rabbi Victor Urecki, Congregation B’nai Jacob, about Passover.

Mark Curtis talks to Reverend Mark Boyd, First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, about Easter in the Christian faith in Segment Three.

We end today’s episode with Iman Nasir Abdussalam, Islamic Association of West Virginia, about Ramadan