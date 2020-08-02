‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 1-2

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 2.
- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R-WV) talks about the latest COVID-19 aid bill in Congress, as well as her re-election campaign.
- Paula Jean Swearengin, D-Candidate for WV U.S Senate will talk about what she would do on COVID-19 Aid if elected, as well as her upstart campaign for Senate.
- Anne Landgrebe, Executive Assistant to the House Clerk was in a Health Committee hearing room, with 50 other people not knowing she was positive. She’s being called a hero for wearing a mask the whole time, preventing an outbreak.
- Jason Huffman, State Director, Americans for Prosperity, West Virginia Chapter discusses AFP’s 2020 Legislative Scorecard report for the WV Legislature.
Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:
WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)
9 a.m.
WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)
10 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg
8:30 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg
10 a.m. Sunday
WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle
11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday
WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield
10 a.m. Sunday
