‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 8-9

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
- Mac Warner, R-WV Secretary of State
- Natalie Tennant, D-Candidate, WV Secretary of State
- Clay Abney, Freelance Travel Writer
- Heather Johnson, owner, River Expeditions
Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:
WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)
9 a.m.
WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)
10 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg
8:30 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg
10 a.m. Sunday
WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle
11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday
WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield
10 a.m. Sunday
