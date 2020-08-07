‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 8-9

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Mac Warner, R-WV Secretary of State

Natalie Tennant, D-Candidate, WV Secretary of State

Clay Abney, Freelance Travel Writer

Heather Johnson, owner, River Expeditions

Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:

WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)

9 a.m.

WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)

10 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg

8:30 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg

10 a.m. Sunday

WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle

11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday

WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield

10 a.m. Sunday

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories