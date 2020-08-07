‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 8-9

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

  • Mac Warner, R-WV Secretary of State
  • Natalie Tennant, D-Candidate, WV Secretary of State
  • Clay Abney, Freelance Travel Writer
  • Heather Johnson, owner, River Expeditions

Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:

WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)

9 a.m.

WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)

10 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg

8:30 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg

10 a.m. Sunday

WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle

11  a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday

WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield

10 a.m. Sunday

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS