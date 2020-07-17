‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for July 18-19, 2020

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Attorney Tony O’Dell — Attorney for many of the VA Clarksburg Medical Center victim’s families. He discusses the guilty pleas for murder by former VA nursing aide Reta Mays.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito R-West Virginia. She discusses the VA Clarksburg guilty pleas. And she also talks about a Congress meeting this week to discuss another COVID-19 relief package.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar. He discusses the latest COVID-19 spike in West Virginia and what needs to be done to curtail it.
Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. She discusses the latest COVID-19 spike and an outbreak at a church in North Charleston.
Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:
WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)
9 a.m.
WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)
10 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg
8:30 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg
10 a.m. Sunday
WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle
11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday
WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield
10 a.m. Sunday
