‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for July 18-19, 2020

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Attorney Tony O’Dell — Attorney for many of the VA Clarksburg Medical Center victim’s families. He discusses the guilty pleas for murder by former VA nursing aide Reta Mays.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito R-West Virginia. She discusses the VA Clarksburg guilty pleas. And she also talks about a Congress meeting this week to discuss another COVID-19 relief package.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar. He discusses the latest COVID-19 spike in West Virginia and what needs to be done to curtail it.

Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. She discusses the latest COVID-19 spike and an outbreak at a church in North Charleston.

Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:

WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)

9 a.m.

WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)

10 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg

8:30 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg

10 a.m. Sunday

WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle

11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday

WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield

10 a.m. Sunday

