‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for July 4-5, 2020

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 4, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020.
- Del. Mike Pushkin D-Kanawha about the reaction to the Gov. Justice’s CARES Act plan.
- Rev. Matthew Watts, Grace Bible Church, with reaction to CARES Act spending by Gov. Justice.
- Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas. She is the newest member of the House of Delegates and was just sworn in last week.
- Caitlin Cook, Mountaineer Food Bank. Feeding assistance to children, families, and the elderly during the pandemic.
