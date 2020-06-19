‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 20-21, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On this week’s episode, we talk with Professor Robert Rupp with West Virginia Wesleyan and those running for West Virginia Secretary of State including incumbent Mac Warner and Natalie Tennant about how they each believe the current pandemic impacted last week’s Primary election. We also begin the discussion of November’s General Election by talking about the Secretary of State race.

In segment 1, Professor Robert Rupp with West Virginia Wesleyan explains how this year’s primary was a “campaign without traditional campaigning” and how Gov. Jim Justice helped secure the Republican nomination by how he managed West Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.