‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 27-28

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, June 28, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, June 29.

Guests include:

Andrew Snyder, executive director of “Fairness West Virginia.” He talks about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting the LGBTQ community from workplace discrimination.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV). He talks about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that re-opens the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline for natural gas. He also talks about his re-election bid for a third term.

Sam Brown Petsonk, Democratic Nominee for West Virginia Attorney General. He updates us on the Blackjewel Coal legal action and also talks about his campaign for AG.

CEO Albert Wright Jr. and Amy Bush Marone, chief operating officer of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. They talk about the new Children’s Hospital under construction in Morgantown.

