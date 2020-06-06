‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 6-7, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the Republican primary for Governor of West Virginia.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7.
Republican candidates for Governor of West Virginia.
- Gov. Jim Justice
- Woody Thrasher
- Michael Folk
Also appearing on the show is Rev. Matthew Watts from Grace Bible Church.
The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9.
