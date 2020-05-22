‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 23-24, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the reopening of the Mountain State and U.S. Senate races.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director, ACE Adventure Resort

Richie Heath, WV Hospitality & Travel Association

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Allen Whitt, R-Candidate for U.S. Senate

The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories