‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 23-24, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the reopening of the Mountain State and U.S. Senate races.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020.
- Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director, ACE Adventure Resort
- Richie Heath, WV Hospitality & Travel Association
- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV
- Allen Whitt, R-Candidate for U.S. Senate
The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.
