Live Now
Gov. Jim Justice gives COVID-19 press conference at 12:30 p.m.

‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 23-24, 2020

Inside West Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV  (WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the reopening of the Mountain State and U.S. Senate races.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020.

  • Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director, ACE Adventure Resort
  • Richie Heath, WV Hospitality & Travel Association
  • Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV
  • Allen Whitt, R-Candidate for U.S. Senate

The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories