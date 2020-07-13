IVWP: How the Atlantic Coast Pipeline could positively impact West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss how the halting of the Atlanta Coast Pipeline will directly impact the state, why one local business decided to convert to solar energy and why some believe solar energy makes sense for Mountain State businesses.

In segment one, Charlie Burd, the executive director of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, explains why he believes the halting of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is disappointing, why all may not be lost with construction and why he thinks the construction will be good for the state.

