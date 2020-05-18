Inside West Virginia Politics: ‘Opening West Virginia’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we share a portion of our latest COVID-19 special, “Opening West Virginia.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin lists what he thinks needs to be done in order to fully re-open West Virginia, Ohio County Delegate and President of the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce Erikka Storch talks about what we can do to support our local businesses, and Governor Jim Justice addresses COVID testing concerns and reflects on how West Virginia residents have come together to combat the virus.

