CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On today’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a trade office in Taiwan, Title 42, the financial shape of West Virginia and making sure young people do not take drugs.

In Segment One, we talk to State Sen. Craig Blair (R) Berkeley – Senate President, about the opening of a trade office in Taiwan.

In Segment Two, we talk to Rep. Carol Miller (R) West Virginia – District 1 about Title 42.

In Segment Three, we talk to Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) about the financial shape of West Virginia.

We end today’s episode with Joe Boczek, Executive Director of Gamechanger, to talk about the program.