Insulin Caravan, November Special Session, & Flood Prevention

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we look at an insulin caravan to Canada, a candidate for governor, the November special session, and what still needs to be done after the 2016 flood.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Del. Fleischauer talks insulin caravan to Canada

Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D-Monongalia) discusses rising insulin prices and the caravan from West Virginia to Canada to buy insulin.

Jody Murphy talks decision to run for West Virginia Governor

Jody Murphy, a Democratic Candidate for Governor of West Virginia, talks about his campaign and why he decided to run.

Del. Hannah discusses November special session

Del. Caleb Hannah (R-Webster), talks about the November special session, education policy, and the border wall.

Sen. Baldwin discusses aftermath of 2016 floods

State Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), discussed the aftermath of the 2016 flood, what is being done for flood prevention, and more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events