May 17 2021 12:00 am

Is Biden’s infrastructure bill a pork barrel spending bill?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) shares his concerns about the $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill proposed by President Joe Biden on top of the $6 trillion spendings related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Paul said Republicans want bipartisan support to have the infrastructure bill focus on repairing and replacing roads and bridges. However, Paul says the infrastructure bill is being used as a “pork barrel spending bill” due to board terms within the bill to include childcare, reparations and medicare. 

Republican Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has an alternative plan which includes a $700 billion infrastructure plan that would focus on roads and bridges. “If we made it bipartisan and about infrastructure, I think we could get big support for this,” said Paul. 

