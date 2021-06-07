Is incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine a good idea?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Del. Mike Pushkin (D) of Kanawha County discusses Governor Jim Justice’s vaccine sweepstakes, which includes chances to win million-dollar drawings, a couple of pickup trucks, rifles and shotguns, and hunting and fishing licenses to incentive West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m all for incentivizing for people to get the vaccine,” said Pushkin. “I want to see people at the ballpark. I want to see people at live music events. And we’re not going to get there until we reach herd immunity. We’re not able to reach herd immunity until more and more people get the vaccine.”

Pushkin also says he disagrees with the governor ending the $300 weekly supplement to people on unemployment. “I don’t think it’s going to have the desired effect,” said Pushkin. “I realize that in certain segments of the economy, there’s a labor shortage. I’m not sure if that’s really what’s causing the labor shortage. If you look at the numbers, the unemployment rate has steadily gone on in the past five months. A lot of folks have found other ways to make money, even when they’re back to work…I’m all for incentivizing people to work. I’m not sure if this is the way to get there.”

