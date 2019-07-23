Is ‘Obamacare’ Constitutional?

West Virginia Citizen Action Group Executive Director discusses his issues with ‘Obamacare’ lawsuit

Gary Zuckett, the Executive Director for West Virginia Citizen Action Group, talks about why WV-CAG opposes the lawsuit saying ‘Obamacare’ is unconstitutional.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

On this week’s episode, we take a look at the court fight surrounding the question of whether or not ‘Obamacare’ is constitutional, and we talk to a few people who are running for office in West Virginia in 2020.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey defends lawsuit saying ‘Obamacare’ unconstitutional

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey talks about why he is working to get ‘Obamacare’ ruled to be unconstitutional

Democratic Attorney

General Candidate Sam Petsonk discusses why he’s running

Sam Petsonk, who is running as a Democrat for West Virginia Attorney General in 2020, talks about why he is running and what his top priorities

would be.

Democratic West Virginia Gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith discusses his grassroots campaign

Stephen Smith, who is running as a Democrat for Governor of West

Virginia in 2020, talks about his grassroots campaign and what should voters know about him and his policies.