Issues and Advocacy in the 2020 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we take a look at some of the issues that are important to and will be pushed by groups in the 2020 West Virginia Legislative session.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

AARP West Virginia discusses family caregivers, fraud & elder abuse

Tom Hunter, the Associate State Director of Communication for AARP West Virginia, talks about the issues they will be advocating about in the upcoming legislative session, including family caregivers, fraud & elder abuse.

Digital Reporter Erin Noon discusses Insulin Caravan to Canada

WOWK 13 News Digital Reporter Erin Noon talks about her experience covering a caravan that traveled from West Virginia to Canada to buy cheaper insulin.

Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia discusses licensure, regulations, & tax reform

Jason Huffman, the State Director for the West Virginia Chapter of Americans for Prosperity, talks about the issues they will be advocating about in the upcoming legislative session, including licensure, regulations, and comprehensive tax reform.

Del. Pushkin discusses the prison guard trainees giving a Nazi salute

West Virginia Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) gives his thoughts on the 34 correction officer trainees who were photographed giving a Nazi salute.