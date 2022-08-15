CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s all sponge cakes, strumming on a six-string and wasting away in Margaritaville on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics.

Before the Jimmy Buffett references, in Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to State Treasurer Riley Moore about how major financial institutions are boycotting the fossil fuel industries.

State Director of the West Virginia AARP comes onto the show in Segment Two to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and how it will impact West Virginia’s prescription drug prices.

Principal at Logan Middle School, Brian Atkinson, talks to Mark Curtis in Segment Three about Logan Middle School being one of five National Model Middle Schools in America.

We end today’s episode in Margaritaville with Robby Queen with the CAMC Foundation to talk about a Jimmy Buffett-themed fundraiser for CAMC and the CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.