CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the 2023 legislative session, the $6.8 trillion budget for the U.S. and running for State Auditor.

Segment One and Two are about the ending of the legislative session. Segment One is with Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) and Segment Two is with Del. Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha – Minority Leader).

We talk to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the national budget in Segment Three.

We end today’s episode with Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Candidate for WV State Auditor) discussing his candidacy for West Virginia State Auditor.